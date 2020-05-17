Public Health Chief Says There Is Only Hope Russia Will Have Holiday Season This Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said there were only hopes that Russia will have a holiday season this year, noting that COVID-19 situation should be assessed in the coming two weeks.

"So far, there are just big, good, right ” but still just hopes. We have to see what happens in the coming two weeks," Popova said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 tv channel, when asked if it would be possible to reopen Russia's resorts this summer.