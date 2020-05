Public Health Chief Says There Is Only Hope Russia Will Have Holiday Season This Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said there were only hopes that Russia will have a holiday season this year, noting that COVID-19 situation should be assessed in the coming two weeks.

"So far, there are just big, good, right but still just hopes. We have to see what happens in the coming two weeks," Popova said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 tv channel, when asked if it would be possible to reopen Russia's resorts this summer.