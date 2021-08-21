Public Health England Describes Euro 2020 Final as COVID-19 Superspreader Event - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Public Health England has described the UEFA Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium in London as a COVID-19 superspreader event, media reported on Saturday.

The authority said that about 2,300 people, who attended the final match, were "likely to be infectious" with the coronavirus at the event, while a further 3,404 people developed coronavirus symptoms shortly after the match, having possibly been infected there, The Times reported.

The Euro-2020 took place on July 11 and was attended by 67,173 people.

The match between the national teams of England and Italy ended with the latter's victory in a penalty series.