MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared September 22 a day of national mourning to honor the memory of UK Queen Elizabeth II.

"On September 22 there will be a public holiday for the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen," Albanese said on social media on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19 in a somber funeral ceremony that will be attended by British royals and foreign dignitaries, the royal family said on Saturday.

According to Australian media reports, Albanese will attend the funeral ceremony.

The Australian prime minister laid a wreath by the statue of Queen Elizabeth II at Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St. James's Palace in London.