Public in Fiji urged to take precautionary measures for potential tropical cyclone

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The National Disaster Management Office is calling on the public in Fiji to be on high alert and take precautionary measures for a potential tropical cyclone.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has confirmed that tropical disturbance TD02F may intensify into a tropical cyclone by later Monday or early Tuesday.

A gale alert is in effect for the Yasawa Group, Mamanuca Group, Western and Northern Viti Levu, with plans to extend it to the entire country soon.

Tropical disturbance TD02F is moving slowly to the east of the Solomon Islands, with the likelihood of gale to storm force winds affecting Fiji from later Tuesday into Wednesday.

These winds can cause damage to trees and unsecured materials, disrupt communication networks and power supply, and pose risks of hazardous waves and coastal inundation in low-lying coastal areas.

In addition, a heavy rain warning is in force for the Northern Division, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau, and Lomaiviti Groups, while a heavy rain alert applies to the eastern half of Viti Levu.

Anticipated risks include localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, minor road and bridge flooding causing traffic disruption, and reduced visibility on land and at sea, increasing the risk of motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads.

Mariners are urged to adhere to advisories issued by authorities as the current sea conditions can be dangerous for small boats due to large waves and very rough seas.