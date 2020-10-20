UrduPoint.com
Public In S.Korea Growing Wary Of Seasonal Flu Vaccines After 2 Suspected Deaths - Reports

Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The safety of seasonal flu vaccines has been called into question in South Korea following a second suspected death registered on Tuesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

According to the media outlet, a 78-year-old woman was found dead at her home in the village of Gochang a day after she was administered with a flu vaccine.

On Friday, a 17-year-old teenage boy died in the city of Incheon after he was inoculated, as reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

According to the KDCA, as cited in the report, the causes of both deaths have not yet been established as an investigation continues.

The KDCA was further cited as saying that as many as 32 people were vaccinated with shots from the same hospital as the Incheon patient and no adverse reactions have been reported so far.

