UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Investment Key To Covid-19 Recovery: IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:27 PM

Public investment key to Covid-19 recovery: IMF

Public investment should play a "central role" in the recovery of both emerging and advanced economies from the coronavirus downturn, the IMF said Monday ahead of its fall meetings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Public investment should play a "central role" in the recovery of both emerging and advanced economies from the coronavirus downturn, the IMF said Monday ahead of its fall meetings.

Stepping up such spending with interest rates low globally could "create millions of jobs directly in the short term and millions more indirectly over a longer period," officials with the International Monetary Fund wrote in a blog post.

Assuming investments are of "high quality," the Washington-based crisis lender said increasing public investment by one percent of GDP could raise private investment by 10 percent, employment by 1.2 percent, GDP by 2.7 percent along with overall confidence in the recovery.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a sharp economic downturn globally, but even before the pandemic the IMF said public investment "had been weak for over a decade, despite crumbling roads and bridges in some advanced economies and massive infrastructure needs for transportation, clean water, sanitation" in poorer nations.

The time to invest is now, officials said, with many countries still fighting off Covid-19 and people who lost their job amid the downturn looking for work.

The IMF estimates two to eight jobs are created for every $1 million spent on traditional infrastructure, and 5 to 14 for every $1 million spent on research, development and green technology.

While encouraging countries to maintain existing infrastructure, the IMF encouraged governments to take a second look at projects that had been delayed in the past and plan new ones focused on their needs after the pandemic is over.

Related Topics

IMF Technology Water Job Post From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat and du to roll out special offerings for ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Civil Aviation Day makes us proud: SIAA

28 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

1 hour ago

Seven restaurants, three commercial units sealed f ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Agriculture University students get scholars ..

1 minute ago

Malaysian Prime Minister to Self-Quarantine After ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.