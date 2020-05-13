(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A non-governmental organization in Ukraine has filed a lawsuit against the Ukrainian president, cabinet, several individual ministers and China's State Council over their failure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Kyiv District Administrative Court said on Tuesday.

"A lawsuit was filed with the Kiev District Administrative Court against defendants including the Chinese State Council, the Ukrainian Presidency, the Ukrainian cabinet, the Ukrainian Health Ministry, the Ukrainian Ministry of Social Policy, the Security Service of Ukraine, the office of the Prosecutor General, former Ukrainian prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, former health ministers Zoriana Skaletska and Illia Yemets, as well as 48 Ukrainian members of parliament," the court's press service said.

According to the press release, the plaintiff an unnamed public organization has asked the court to "acknowledge the inaction of defendants in terms of the failure to take appropriate response measures aimed at protecting the population from infectious diseases and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The lawsuit includes a set of nine demands, including to require that the Chinese government pay all civil damages and restitution provided under international law; to mandate the Ukrainian cabinet with developing and implementing coronavirus-related state target programs; and to mandate the Ukrainian Ministry of Health with carrying out comprehensive clinical trials of COVID-19 therapeutics and providing critical expertise on outcomes of these trials.

The court said it was currently deciding whether to accept the lawsuit for consideration.

Ukraine has so far reported 16,023 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 425 fatalities and 3,373 recoveries.