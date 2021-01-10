Public Protection Force Spokesman, 2 Others Killed in Bomb Blast in Kabul - Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) A bomb blast rocked Kabul's police district 8 on Sunday morning, killing the Afghan Public Protection Force spokesman Zia Wadan and two of his colleagues, the Interior Ministry said.

According to ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, another person was injured in the blast.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence, already rampant in the war-torn country, despite months of peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Doha. Earlier in January, the sides embarked on the second round of negotiations following a two-week break.