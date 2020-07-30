Public Schools in US Capital to Work Virtually Until November 6 - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) All public schools in Washington, DC will start the 2020-21 school year by instructing pupils virtually because of the fluid situation with respect to the novel coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in the school year plan for the city released on Thursday.

"Term 1 will begin on Monday, August 31, and be all virtual for students in pre-K through 12th grade," Bowser said.

The mayor said the virtual learning is scheduled to continue until November 6.

Meanwhile, Washington, DC's authorities said they promise to be flexible in moving forward and monitoring the conditions regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus. The authorities also expressed commitment to provide internet access and devices to those students who do not have them.

A growing number of medical professionals throughout the United States have criticized the attempts of various elected officials to maintain schools closed as politically motivated rather then based in science.