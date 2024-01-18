Open Menu

Public Sector Strikes Add To N. Ireland's Political Crisis

Published January 18, 2024

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Tens of thousands of public sector workers in Northern Ireland walked off the job on Thursday, in what one union boss said could be the biggest strike in the province.

The mass strike, dubbed a "coordinated day of action", was predicted to cause havoc to already crumbling public services.

The walkouts come with no end in sight to a protracted political crisis that has left the UK province without devolved government for almost two years.

Around 16 trade unions representing teachers, civil servants, nurses and transport workers were expected to join picket lines and rallies, according to organisers.

Six rallies were due to take place across Belfast with another two in Londonderry, also known as Derry, and one in Enniskillen.

Trades union chief Owen Reidy said he expected Thursday to be the "largest industrial dispute in the history of Northern Ireland".

"Public service workers in Northern Ireland are being used as political pawns by this discredited Tory government," said Reidy, who is general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

"Many of these workers have not had a pay increase for three years despite... the cost of living crisis.

"The money is available but workers are being held to ransom."

The ICTU estimated that 170,000 of the 220,000 public sector union workers would stop work to demand the release of held-up funding for pay increases.

The department of health warned that there would be a "significantly reduced health service" and people were advised to take care "to reduce your chances of needing health service treatment".

Authorities said healthcare services would be severely depleted, although essential and emergency care would remain available.

