Public Security Director Inaugurates Saudi-Egyptian Security Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The director-general of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, chaired the Saudi delegation at the first meeting of the Saudi-Egyptian Joint Security Committee, held on Wednesday in Cairo.
The Egyptian side was chaired by the assistant interior minister for the public security sector, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Abu Amrah.
The two delegations discussed ways to enhance security cooperation and implementation of the agreement the two countries signed in the field of crime prevention.
