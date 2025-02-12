Open Menu

Public Security Director Inaugurates Saudi-Egyptian Security Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Public Security Director inaugurates Saudi-Egyptian Security Committee

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The director-general of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, chaired the Saudi delegation at the first meeting of the Saudi-Egyptian Joint Security Committee, held on Wednesday in Cairo.

The Egyptian side was chaired by the assistant interior minister for the public security sector, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Abu Amrah.

The two delegations discussed ways to enhance security cooperation and implementation of the agreement the two countries signed in the field of crime prevention.

Recent Stories

e& supports future of governments as Technology Pa ..

E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025

9 seconds ago
 Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on ..

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit

15 minutes ago
 UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Art ..

UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..

15 minutes ago
 Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone ..

Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..

25 minutes ago
 WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of ..

WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index

30 minutes ago
 Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of gove ..

Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..

30 minutes ago
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features ..

Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events

44 minutes ago
 12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in ..

ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' A ..

61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France

2 hours ago
 Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From World