Public Security Director Inspects Security, Traffic Plans For Umrah Season 1446 AH
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, inspected the readiness of security and traffic authorities to implement the plans related to Umrah security for this year, 1446 AH.
He also witnessed a live field deployment exercise of the participating agencies, in the presence of the commander of Umrah security forces and field commanders.
Lieutenant General Al-Bassami toured various locations and routes within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, reviewing the implementation mechanisms of the approved security plans to ensure the safety and service of Umrah performers and visitors.
