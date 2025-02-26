Open Menu

Public Security Director Inspects Security, Traffic Plans For Umrah Season 1446 AH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Public Security Director Inspects Security, traffic plans for Umrah season 1446 AH

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, inspected the readiness of security and traffic authorities to implement the plans related to Umrah security for this year, 1446 AH.

He also witnessed a live field deployment exercise of the participating agencies, in the presence of the commander of Umrah security forces and field commanders.

Lieutenant General Al-Bassami toured various locations and routes within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, reviewing the implementation mechanisms of the approved security plans to ensure the safety and service of Umrah performers and visitors.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025

3 hours ago
 e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

9 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

10 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

11 hours ago
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

11 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

11 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

11 hours ago
 Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

12 hours ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

12 hours ago
 NA committee on Food Security reviews key agricult ..

NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects

12 hours ago

More Stories From World