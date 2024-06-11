Public Security: Unauthorized Vehicles Denied Entry To Holy Sites During Hajj
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Public Security has announced stricter measures to ensure a smooth and secure Hajj this year 1445 AH. Effective from midnight on the fifth of Dhu Al-Hijjah until the end of the 13th day, unauthorized vehicles will be prohibited from entering the holy sites.
According to the Public Security, individuals transporting pilgrims without valid Hajj permits will face imprisonment for up to 6 months and a fine of up to SAR50,000 for each unauthorized pilgrim transported.
Court rulings may also include confiscation of the vehicle used and deportation of the transporter (if a resident) with a subsequent entry ban for a period determined by the system.
Pilgrims lacking valid Hajj permits will be fined SAR10,000. For residents, this will be followed by deportation and a temporary entry ban as outlined by the system.
The Public Security emphasized the importance of adhering to Hajj regulations and instructions to ensure a secure, safe, and comfortable environment for all pilgrims.
