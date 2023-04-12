Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Public Service Alliance Of Canada Announces 'Overwhelming' Support For Federal Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Public Service Alliance of Canada Announces 'Overwhelming' Support for Federal Strike

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) National President Chris Aylward announced on Wednesday that an "overwhelming" majority of civil servants voted for going on strike

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) National President Chris Aylward announced on Wednesday that an "overwhelming" majority of civil servants voted for going on strike.

PSAC is Canada's federal public sector's largest union and one of Canada's largest national labour unions with over 200,000 members located in several provinces, working both in public and private institutions.

"Today, an overwhelming majority of our members have told us they can't wait any longer, and they are prepared to strike, to ensure a fair deal that won't see them fall behind," Aylward said during a press conference.

In addition to the 35,000 employees from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who voted in favour of a general strike last Friday, today's announcement would add 120,000 more strikers, for a total of 155,000, Aylward said.

Nonetheless, although the vote showed massive support for the initiative, PSAC said it does not immediately intend to launch a strike, instead choosing to leverage the readiness of their syndicated members to pressure the Federal government.

Aylward continued by saying it's not too late for the government to "do the right thing," adding PSAC negotiating teams are currently in Ottawa and expect their federal counterparts to join them with a mandate for a fair deal.

"Our members don't take the decision to strike lightly," Aylward said, adding public servants are aware of the difficulties it may generate for them, as are Canadians who may have a hard time accessing governmental services.

Currently, public servants are paid between C$40-65.000 per annum, Aylward said, a salary that does not allow them to withstand "rollbacks," also noting that thousands have been working without a contract since 2021.�

Related Topics

Canada Vote Ottawa Alliance May From Government Labour

Recent Stories

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Shari ..

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Sharing Framework

19 seconds ago
 Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birt ..

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

12 minutes ago
 First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land ..

First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land on Moon on April 25 - Space Co ..

5 minutes ago
 UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lo ..

UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lost decade for debt-ridden deve ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of N ..

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of NATO Soldiers in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to ..

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.