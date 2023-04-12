Public Service Alliance of Canada Announces 'Overwhelming' Support for Federal Strike

(@FahadShabbir)

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) National President Chris Aylward announced on Wednesday that an "overwhelming" majority of civil servants voted for going on strike

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) National President Chris Aylward announced on Wednesday that an "overwhelming" majority of civil servants voted for going on strike.

PSAC is Canada's federal public sector's largest union and one of Canada's largest national labour unions with over 200,000 members located in several provinces, working both in public and private institutions.

"Today, an overwhelming majority of our members have told us they can't wait any longer, and they are prepared to strike, to ensure a fair deal that won't see them fall behind," Aylward said during a press conference.

In addition to the 35,000 employees from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who voted in favour of a general strike last Friday, today's announcement would add 120,000 more strikers, for a total of 155,000, Aylward said.

Nonetheless, although the vote showed massive support for the initiative, PSAC said it does not immediately intend to launch a strike, instead choosing to leverage the readiness of their syndicated members to pressure the Federal government.

Aylward continued by saying it's not too late for the government to "do the right thing," adding PSAC negotiating teams are currently in Ottawa and expect their federal counterparts to join them with a mandate for a fair deal.

"Our members don't take the decision to strike lightly," Aylward said, adding public servants are aware of the difficulties it may generate for them, as are Canadians who may have a hard time accessing governmental services.

Currently, public servants are paid between C$40-65.000 per annum, Aylward said, a salary that does not allow them to withstand "rollbacks," also noting that thousands have been working without a contract since 2021.�