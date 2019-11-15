UrduPoint.com
Public Support For Catalan Independence Drops By Almost 4% Since July - Poll

Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:46 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Support for the secession of Catalonia from Spain has declined by almost four percentage points in the autonomous community since July, standing currently at 40.3 percent, the latest poll showed on Friday.

Both Spanish citizens and nationals of other countries permanently residing in Catalonia participated in the survey, which was conducted by the Center for Opinion Studies, run by the Catalan government.

Among those holding Spanish citizenship, 41.9 percent of people welcome a possible secession.

Among all participants of the survey, 49.3 percent oppose independence. Among Spanish passport holders, the number of opponents is 48.8 percent.

In July, the number of respondents who were in favor of independence stood at 44 percent, while 48 percent were against separation.

The poll was conducted from September 16 to October 9, before the Supreme Court of Spain ruled to sentence nine pro-independence Catalan leaders to prison terms. As many as 1,500 respondents participated in the survey, and 1,315 of them are Spanish citizens. The margin for error is 2.53.

On October 14, the court sentenced nine pro-independence Catalan leaders to 9-13 years in prison on sedition charges and another three to fines over disobedience. Later that day, the court issued European and international arrest warrants for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont. The rulings triggered mass protests across Catalonia that are currently ongoing.

