Public Trust in President Putin Remains High at Nearly 68 Percent - VTsIOM Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) As many as 67.7 percent of Russian nationals trust President Vladimir Putin, according to a weekly survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) published on Friday.

This is consistent with the findings of a similar poll conducted by VTsIOM in early October.

The average rate of approval of the president's job performance for the week from October 19 to 25, amounted to 62.6 percent, the pollster said.

The VTsIOM survey was conducted from October 19 to 25 among 1,600 Russian adults by phone with a margin of error within 1 percent.