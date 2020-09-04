(@FahadShabbir)

The publication of the results of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials in The Lancet medical journal shows that Russia is open and ready for dialogue, as well as proves that skepticism toward the Russian vaccine candidate was unreasonable, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Friday

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF, the Russian sovereign fund, published the results of the phase 1, 2 clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine earlier today.

"The publication in The Lancet shows Russia's openness and readiness for dialogue, and is also a powerful response to skeptics who unreasonably criticized the Russian vaccine," Dmitriev said as quoted in the fund's press release.

According to RDIF, researchers expect to publish first results of the ongoing post-registration clinical trials involving 40,000 volunteers in October-November.