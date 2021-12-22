Published Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Uncovered Japanese government documents show that in the wake of the 1990 Gulf War then-US President George W Bush asked Japan for logistical aid from its Self Defense Forces, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The request was made to then-Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu who did not follow through, the Japanese news outlet said, citing the documents.

The agency added that Japan did, however, deploy minesweepers to the Persian Gulf as a contribution to the end of the war.

On August 2, 1990, the Iraqi army invaded Kuwait with the aim of acquiring the nation's largest oil reserves that would cancel a debt Iraq owed Kuwait.

Bush deployed US forces to Saudi Arabia and asked other countries to join the effort. On January 16, 1991, Bush announced the start of Operation Desert Storm that as aimed at expelling Iraqi forces from Kuwait. The US-led coalition had positioned over 900,000 troops in the region, most near the Saudi-Iraqi border. A five-week bombardment of Iraq began after the country failed to withdraw its troops from Kuwait before the United Nations declared January 15 deadline. Iraq was driven out of Kuwait by February 24.