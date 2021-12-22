UrduPoint.com

Published Papers Show US Asked Japan For Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:10 PM

Published Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Uncovered Japanese government documents show that in the wake of the 1990 Gulf War then-US President George W Bush asked Japan for logistical aid from its Self Defense Forces, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The request was made to then-Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu who did not follow through, the Japanese news outlet said, citing the documents.

The agency added that Japan did, however, deploy minesweepers to the Persian Gulf as a contribution to the end of the war.

On August 2, 1990, the Iraqi army invaded Kuwait with the aim of acquiring the nation's largest oil reserves that would cancel a debt Iraq owed Kuwait.

Bush deployed US forces to Saudi Arabia and asked other countries to join the effort. On January 16, 1991, Bush announced the start of Operation Desert Storm that as aimed at expelling Iraqi forces from Kuwait. The US-led coalition had positioned over 900,000 troops in the region, most near the Saudi-Iraqi border. A five-week bombardment of Iraq began after the country failed to withdraw its troops from Kuwait before the United Nations declared January 15 deadline. Iraq was driven out of Kuwait by February 24.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Army United Nations Iraq Kuwait Oil George Japan Saudi Arabia January February August Border From Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences on death of S ..

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences on death of Saudi Prince

8 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja says he will not rest till Pakistan bea ..

Ramiz Raja says he will not rest till Pakistan beats Australia  in Australia

12 minutes ago
 UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people i ..

UAE provides urgent aid to flood affected people in Malaysia

39 minutes ago
 Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a l ..

Papuan rebel fights a war without weapons from a land without food

35 minutes ago
 Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong' ..

Chinese Prime Minister Commends Work of Hong Kong's Chief Executive

35 minutes ago
 Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6 bn

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.