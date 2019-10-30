Publisher of Harry Potter Series Becomes Casualty in US-China Trade War

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Bloomsbury Publishing, responsible for publishing many prominent literary works, including the famous Harry Potter series, has become a casualty in the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, Nigel Newton, chief executive of the publishing house, announced on Tuesday.

The publisher has been hit by a 15 percent tariff, introduced by US President Donald Trump's administration against products made in China, including Bloomsbury's books that are printed there.

"It is not a cost we anticipated, and it's one we hope to take in our stride," Newton told BBC broadcasting network.

The publishing house has reported a five percent decrease in profit from March to August.

He expressed hope that tariffs will not have a strong effect on 2019 financial results.