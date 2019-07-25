Puerto Rican Governor Says to Resign on August 2 Amid Leaked Messages Scandal

The head of government of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, has announced that he will step down on August 2 amid ongoing protests prompted by the leak of nearly 900 pages of chats between the governor and his inner circle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The head of government of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, has announced that he will step down on August 2 amid ongoing protests prompted by the leak of nearly 900 pages of chats between the governor and his inner circle.

On Wednesday, three lawyers recommended that the Puerto Rican legislature launch the process of impeachment against Rossello after an investigation commissioned by the parliament's lower house found at least five offenses that constitute grounds for such an action.

"I will resign as the governor on Friday, August 2," Rossello said at a press conference.

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans have been protesting for nearly two weeks, demanding that Rossello resign after hundreds of messages revealing him using hateful, homophobic and mysogonistic language against his opponents, journalists and others were made public.