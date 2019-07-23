Puerto Rican Justice Dept. Issues Warrants in Governor Leaked Messages Probe - Spokeswoman

(@imziishan)

A judge in the US territory of Puerto Rico has issued search warrants in the investigation of controversial leaked messages involving Governor Ricardo Rossello and several of his aides, Justice Department of Puerto Rico spokeswoman Mariana Cobian confirmed in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) A judge in the US territory of Puerto Rico has issued search warrants in the investigation of controversial leaked messages involving Governor Ricardo Rossello and several of his aides, Justice Department of Puerto Rico spokeswoman Mariana Cobian confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

"I can confirm search warrants have been issued," Cobian told Fox news. "This is an ongoing investigation we can't comment further."

Cobian did not clarify how many warrants were issued or what they were for as the court looks into whether any criminal or ethical violations were committed in the leaked messages controversy, the report said.

Last week, Cobian said 11 summonses had been issued to individuals involved in the scandal, including members of Rossello's cabinet, according to media reports.

The US territory has been swept by angry protests as of last week with demonstrators demanding Rossello's immediate resignation after leaked messages revealed disparaging remarks the governor made including homophobic and misogynistic comments about political rivals and journalists. The offensive messages were found among almost 900 pages of chats from Rossello's Telegram messenger obtained by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism.