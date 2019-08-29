UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Puerto Rico Approves $260Mln In Emergency Funds To Ready For Hurricane Dorian - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:00 AM

Puerto Rico Approves $260Mln in Emergency Funds to Ready For Hurricane Dorian - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The government of Puerto Rico has approved $260 million in emergency reserve funds to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, the Financial Oversight and Management board for Puerto Rico said in a statement.

"In light of Hurricane Dorian and the related Federal declaration of a state of emergency for Puerto Rico, the Financial Oversight and Management Board has authorized utilization of Emergency Reserve funds from fiscal years 2019 and 2020 as needed by the Government of Puerto Rico without prior Oversight Board approval of reapportionments through September 28, 2019," the statement said on Wednesday. "The $260 million in aggregate funds can only be used for Hurricane Dorian emergency-related expenses.

"

Oversight Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko said they are hopeful the hurricane will pass without causing major damage to Puerto Rico.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said the Hurricane is expected to make landfall on Puerto Rico and the US Virgin islands within the next six to 12 hours.

The Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra also lie in Dorian's path, in a likely test of hurricane preparedness with the US territory still recovering from hurricane Maria in 2017.

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency and ordered US federal assistance for local authorities.

Related Topics

Trump September 2017 2019 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

3 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

4 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

4 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

3 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.