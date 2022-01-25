UrduPoint.com

Puerto Rico Mayor Calls Toppling De Leon Statue Ahead Of Spanish King's Visit 'Vandalism'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:20 AM

Puerto Rico Mayor Calls Toppling De Leon Statue Ahead of Spanish King's Visit 'Vandalism'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The mayor of the Puerto Rican capital San Juan, Miguel Romero, said the toppling of a statue of Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon by protesters earlier in the day is an act of vandalism.

"The most important thing at the end of the day is to protect the right of freedom of expression but there's no excuse to justify an act of vandalism on property belonging to the Puerto Rican community," Romero said in an interview with local media on Monday.

Protesters knocked over a statue of Ponce de Leon located in the historic San Juan district ahead of a visit from Spanish King Felipe VI.

The statue was damaged but quickly repaired and returned on display in time for the King's visit, according to media reports.

The famous Spanish explorer led the colonization of Puerto Rico in the 1500s and served as its first governor. Puerto Rico remained a colony of the European nation until the end of the Spanish-American war in 1898.

Related Topics

Governor Visit San Juan Leon Ponce Media From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

12 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

12 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

13 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

12 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

12 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.