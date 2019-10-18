(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont voluntarily appeared before Belgian authorities on Friday after Spain issued a new arrest warrant for him, a spokesman for the politician's organization Council for the Republic told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Spanish Supreme Court issued European and international arrest warrants for Puigdemont, who have been in self-imposed exile since the 2017 independence referendum, deemed illegal by Madrid. It came the same day as the court handed prison terms of up to 13 years to nine out of 12 Catalan politicians who had been on trial over the 2017 events.

"I confirm these reports," Marc Larroya said when asked whether Puigdemont had handed himself in to Belgian authorities.

According to conflicting media reports, the ex-Catalan leader came to either a prosecution office or police, where he is being questioned. Afterward, his case is to be referred to the court, which will notify him of the arrest warrant.

The development comes as Catalonia is gripped by unrest triggered by the prison sentences to the pro-independence leaders.