Puigdemont, Comin's Defense Has 5 Days To Make Case Regarding Extradition To Spain - Court

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

Pablo Llarena, the judge on Spain's Supreme Court, has granted five days to the lawyers of Catalan politicians Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin to present arguments regarding their extradition to Spain, the Supreme Court said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Pablo Llarena, the judge on Spain's Supreme Court, has granted five days to the lawyers of Catalan politicians Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin to present arguments regarding their extradition to Spain, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day the Court of Justice of the European Union recognized the immunity of Oriol Junqueras, a former vice president of the Catalan government, who was elected to the European Parliament in May 2019 while staying in prison for playing a part in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. On October 14, he was sentenced to 13 years for insurgency and misappropriation of funds.

While the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union does not invalidate the sentence, it can influence the next steps of the Spanish judiciary, as both Puigdemont and Comin have been elected to the European Parliament as well.

The judge of the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court, Pablo Llarena, has given 5 days to the prosecution and the defense of Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin to formulate their arguments following the Court of Justice of the European Union's ruling, according to the Supreme Court's statement.

Both Puigdemont and Comin are currently residing in Belgium. A Belgian court will rule whether or not to extradite them to Spain on February 3 of 2020.

