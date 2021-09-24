Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who was detained the day before on the Italian island of Sardinia, is still under arrest, the court's decision has not yet been made public, his lawyer Agostinangelo Marras told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who was detained the day before on the Italian island of Sardinia, is still under arrest, the court's decision has not yet been made public, his lawyer Agostinangelo Marras told Sputnik.

"There is no news yet, he is not yet free, because we do not have a court order yet. He cannot be released until a court ruling appears.

The hearing is over and we are awaiting the judge's decision," the lawyer said.

Earlier, Italian and Spanish media reported that the Court of Appeal in the Sardinian city of Sassari decided to release Puigdemont. It was noted that the politician should not leave the island for several days until a decision is made whether to extradite him to Spain. At the same time, according to Italian law, the court has at least 60 days to consider relevant request.