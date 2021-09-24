UrduPoint.com

Puigdemont Not Released Yet, Court Ruling Pending - Politician's Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:03 PM

Puigdemont Not Released Yet, Court Ruling Pending - Politician's Lawyer

Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who was detained the day before on the Italian island of Sardinia, is still under arrest, the court's decision has not yet been made public, his lawyer Agostinangelo Marras told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who was detained the day before on the Italian island of Sardinia, is still under arrest, the court's decision has not yet been made public, his lawyer Agostinangelo Marras told Sputnik.

"There is no news yet, he is not yet free, because we do not have a court order yet. He cannot be released until a court ruling appears.

The hearing is over and we are awaiting the judge's decision," the lawyer said.

Earlier, Italian and Spanish media reported that the Court of Appeal in the Sardinian city of Sassari decided to release Puigdemont. It was noted that the politician should not leave the island for several days until a decision is made whether to extradite him to Spain. At the same time, according to Italian law, the court has at least 60 days to consider relevant request.

Related Topics

Hearing Sassari Same Spain Media Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.