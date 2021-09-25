Puigdemont to Return to Sardinia for Court Hearing on October 4 - Attorney

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The former Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, who was released from custody after being detained by the Italian authorities on Friday, intends to return to Sardinia to personally attend the next court hearing that will rule on his extradition to Spain, the ex-president's lawyer, Agostino Angelo Marras, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Puigdemont was detained on his arrival to Italy, but later released from custody and is due to attend a hearing that will rule on his extradition to Spain on October 4.

"He is free and can go wherever he wants. In such trials, the presence of the accused is not necessary, but he intends to come (to the meeting)," Marras said.

According to the lawyer, Puigdemont is extremely pleased with the decision of the Sassari court and intends to stay in the city of Alghero, where he arrived to participate in the festival of the Catalan culture.

Puigdemont has been evading the Spanish justice since October 2017, when he fled the country after being charged with secession over his role in the referendum and unilateral declaration of Catalonia's independence, considered illegal by the Spanish government.

Since 2019, the Catalan pro-independence leader has served as a member of the European Parliament, but was stripped of his parliamentary immunity in March and lost an appeal to the European Court of Justice in July to have his immunity reinstated.