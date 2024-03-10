Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Christian Pulisic fired AC Milan up to second in Serie A with the only goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over lowly Empoli, while Lecce coach headbutted Verona striker Thomas Henry after his team's 1-0 defeat to their relegation rivals.

USA star Pulisic gave Milan a scrappy win with his eighth league goal of an encouraging debut season in Italy, a deflected strike off unfortunate Empoli defender Sebastiano Luperto.

The 25-year-old had a difficult time at Chelsea but since moving to Milan from London last summer he has scored 10 times in all competitions and set up six more.

"It's a good feeling, it was good for us to get the three points. It wasn't a nice goal, it was a bit lucky but at the end of the day we take it," said Pulisic to DAZN.

"I feel like I'm in some of my best form, I've been given a lot of confidence and trust here from the staff, from my teammates, the city and the fans. So I'm feeling really, really good here."

Milan took second spot off Juventus who host Champions League chasers Atalanta later on Sunday.

Stefano Pioli's side are 16 points behind their local rivals and champions-elect Inter Milan who beat fourth-placed Bologna on Saturday.

Milan now turn their attentions to Thursday's second leg of their Europa league last-16 tie with Slavia Prague, with a 4-2 lead from the home leg.

Empoli are one point above the relegation zone but performed in a manner which suggested they should be good enough to avoid the drop with survival specialist Davide Nicola.

Coach Nicola's team are level on 25 points with Lecce, who are 15th after being beaten at home by Verona following an early striker from Michael Folorunsho.

However that wasn't the biggest story from that match as D'Aversa attacked Henry.

A shoving match broke out between players and staff at the final whistle and D'Aversa, 48, headbutted Henry as the French attacker was heading towards the dressing room before the pair were both sent off.

D'Aversa later admitted to Sky Sport that his behaviour was "inexcusable" but that he only went on the pitch "to try and stop my players being sent off as Verona were provoking us a lot".

Lecce said in a statement that the club "strongly condemns the actions of its manager which are against our values and the those of sport".

Verona lept up to 13th after winning two matches in a row for the first time since August.