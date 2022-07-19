WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Pulitzer Prize board has rejected former US President Donald Trump's appeal to revoke awards given to The New York Times and The Washington Post for their reporting on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes in National Reporting stand," the Pulitzer Prize Board said in a Monday statement, explaining that it had received several inquiries, including from Trump, about The New York Times and The Washington Post reporting, but independent reviews have found nothing to discredit the prize entries.

"Both reviews were conducted by individuals with no connection to the institutions whose work was under examination, nor any connection to each other.

The separate reviews converged in their conclusions: that no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes," the Pulitzer Prize Board said.

In October of last year, Trump sent a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board demanding that it rescind the prizes given to over a dozen articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post, arguing that the publications engaged in "false reporting."

Russia has repeatedly denied claims of its meddling in the 2016 presidential election in the United States.