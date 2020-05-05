Pulitzer Prize Takes Responsibility by Highlighting Anti-Russian Articles- Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States said the Pulitzer Prize board assumed great responsibility by highlighting anti-Russian materials, whose allegations had been repeatedly refuted.

The Pulitzer Prize Board at Columbia University earlier announced that the New York Times emerged as the big winner in this year's competition with three wins, swelling the newspaper's total to 130 Pulitzers in more than a century since the award was first established.

In particular, the entire NYT staff won the international reporting prize for articles on Russia and what the Prize Board called the "predations of the Vladimir Putin regime."

"The Prize Board is taking great responsibility, highlighting in this way anti-Russian materials with statements that have been repeatedly refuted not only by Russian officials, but already by life itself," the embassy said on Facebook.