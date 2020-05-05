UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pulitzer Prize Takes Responsibility By Highlighting Anti-Russian Articles- Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Pulitzer Prize Takes Responsibility by Highlighting Anti-Russian Articles- Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States said the Pulitzer Prize board assumed great responsibility by highlighting anti-Russian materials, whose allegations had been repeatedly refuted.

The Pulitzer Prize Board at Columbia University earlier announced that the New York Times emerged as the big winner in this year's competition with three wins, swelling the newspaper's total to 130 Pulitzers in more than a century since the award was first established.

In particular, the entire NYT staff won the international reporting prize for articles on Russia and what the Prize Board called the "predations of the Vladimir Putin regime."

"The Prize Board is taking great responsibility, highlighting in this way anti-Russian materials with statements that have been repeatedly refuted not only by Russian officials, but already by life itself," the embassy said on Facebook.

Related Topics

Century Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Columbia New York United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports ca ..

5 hours ago

Lebanese President supports call to pray for huamn ..

6 hours ago

Campaign launched under Sheikha Fatima&#039;s patr ..

7 hours ago

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

7 hours ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.