Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian Photographer Killed In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:37 PM

Kabul, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer with the Reuters news agency was killed Friday covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban at Spin Boldak , the media outlet reported, citing an army commander.

Afghan forces were fighting to retake Spin Boldak when Danish Siddiqui and the senior officer were killed in Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters.

The agency reported Siddiqui, an Indian national, had been embedded with Afghan special forces in Kandahar since this week.

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region," Reuters president Michael Friedenberg and editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time." Reuters said Siddiqui had earlier reported being wounded in the arm by shrapnel while covering the fighting.

He was treated and had been recovering when Taliban fighters retreated from the fighting in Spin Boldak.

The agency said it was unable to independently verify the details.

Siddiqui was part of a team to share the 2018 Pulitzer prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.

