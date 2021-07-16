Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photojournalist Siddiqui Killed in Clashes in Afghanistan- Official

Indian photojournalist for Reuters and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed during clashes between Afghan government forces and the Taliban (banned in Russia) in the Spin Buldak district in the east of Kandahar province, the local governor's office told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Indian photojournalist for Reuters and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed during clashes between Afghan government forces and the Taliban (banned in Russia) in the Spin Buldak district in the east of Kandahar province, the local governor's office told Sputnik on Friday.

The Taliban announced earlier this week that they had taken control of the district's central part, a strategically important link in the cross-border trade with Pakistan.

In the last few days, Siddiqui was in Spin Buldak covering the situation in the conflict-torn province, the office's spokesperson said.

In the meantime, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon is in contact with the Afghan authorities regarding the incident, Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"Our Embassy in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities to bring back the mortal remains of Danish Siddiqui. We have been informed that the body has been handed over by the Taliban to the [International Committee of the Red Cross] ICRC. We are actively facilitating the return of the body in coordination with Afghan authorities and the ICRC. We are in regular touch with family members of Danish Siddiqui, " government sources told Sputnik.

Siddiqui received the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018 as part of the Photography staff of Reuters for its reporting on the Rohingya refugee crisis.