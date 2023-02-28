UrduPoint.com

Pulkovo Airport In Russia's St. Petersburg Temporarily Not Accepting Planes - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Pulkovo international airport located in Russia's St. Petersburg temporarily does not accept aircraft, the city authorities said on Tuesday.

"Pulkovo Airport temporarily does not accept and does not send planes," the government of St. Petersburg said on Telegram.

The authorities added that flights are being delayed up to 12 hours, while the airport is operating normally.

