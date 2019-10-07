UrduPoint.com
Pullout Of Forces In Donbas Not To Take Place Oct 7 Due To Truce Violations - Prystaiko

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Monday the pullout of forces near Petrivske and Zolote in Donbas would not begin on Monday, as there had been violations of the ceasefire

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Monday the pullout of forces near Petrivske and Zolote in Donbas would not begin on Monday, as there had been violations of the ceasefire.

"The separation of forces was to have started today. Our negotiating teams agreed on this in Minsk.

Unfortunately, you know, several days ago Petrivske and Zolote were shelled. And our decision was that the separation would begin on the 7th day after peace is preserved in these areas and there is no shelling. So we need to wait until the next 7-day period [of peace] passes, which should prove that the sides have serious intentions," Prystaiko said at a briefing.

