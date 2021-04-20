UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punitive EU Tariffs To Put Skids On Harley-Davidson Sales

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:34 PM

Punitive EU tariffs to put skids on Harley-Davidson sales

The EU confirmed Tuesday it was slapping a 56-percent tariff on imported Harley-Davidson motorcycles as part of a trade war former US leader Donald Trump started in 2018

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU confirmed Tuesday it was slapping a 56-percent tariff on imported Harley-Davidson motorcycles as part of a trade war former US leader Donald Trump started in 2018.

The American motorbike maker has said it will immediately mount a legal challenge to the measure, which is to take effect from June 1.

After the EU imposed retaliatory levies on emblematic US goods in reaction to Trump's decision to hike import duties on steel and aluminium products manufactured in Europe, Harley-Davidson thought it had found a way to escape the higher levies by shifting some of its motorbike production to Thailand.

This allowed it to import its motorbikes made outside of the US into Europe via Belgium at a much-lower six-percent tariff.

But the European Commission says that will not fly.

A Belgian authorisation for Harley-Davidson motorbikes coming from Thailand fell foul of "Binding Origin Information" rules that set out in technical detail how a product's country of origin is worked out.

"This (Belgian) decision was examined by the European Commission, and it proved that the decision was incorrect.

We have therefore requested Belgium to revoke this incorrect decision," a commission spokesman, Daniel Ferrie, told journalists.

"The reason why it was proven to be incorrect was that there was a change in location of production of the motorbikes in question," he said, adding that the revocation would not be applied retroactively.

Harley-Davidson, as it announced better-than-expected first-quarter results this week, said the impending higher tariffs "will effectively prohibit the company from functioning competitively in Europe".

Harley-Davidson's use of Thailand to build some of its motorbikes provoked the ire of Trump, whose protectionist campaign was aimed at boosting American-made goods made in America.

The arrival of Joe Biden in the White House has raised prospects of the Trump-era trade war being resolved through negotiations.

Optimism for that has been fuelled by both sides of the Atlantic taking steps last month to put a long-running tit-for-tat conflict over Airbus and Boeing on pause.

Related Topics

Thailand Import Europe White House Company Trump Belgium June 2018 From

Recent Stories

P&G sales grow again amid elevated demand in pande ..

2 minutes ago

Premier League clubs 'unanimously' reject Super Le ..

2 minutes ago

G7 foreign ministers to meet in person for first t ..

2 minutes ago

Administrator Karachi for findings new avenues to ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai leasing firm buys Boeing's troubled 737 MAX ..

4 minutes ago

Israel's Public Debt-to-GDP Hit 10-Year Record in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.