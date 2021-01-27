UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Committed To Promote Arts, Culture In Province: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:59 PM

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Wednesday said the Punjab government was committed to promote arts and culture in the province

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Wednesday said the Punjab government was committed to promote arts and culture in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding culture policy, here. Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai, Director Museum Ijaz Ahmed, Chairman Bab-e-Pakistan Nadeem Qureshi and Executive Director Pukar Rizwan Sharif attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Punjab Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a detailed briefing on culture policy.

The Department of Information and Culture has prepared a draft of the culture policy, which would be submitted for approval soon. This would be the first cultural policy in the history of Punjab.

The provincial minister said, "In this era, culture is your most recognizable identity and your greatest strength." Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that culture and every aspect related to it would be introduced at the grassroots level in the entire province. He said that steps were being taken for quality and development in all spheres of culture, adding that cultural policy would lead to revolutionary changes in the field of culture.

The minister said that besides laying a new cultural foundation, the department was also trying to know and solve the problems of art and artists.

Informing about the policy, Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the culture policy would not only create employment opportunities but also reduce poverty.

