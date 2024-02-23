'Punjab Has Great Potential To Tap End-of-pipe Pollution Control', Says Chinese Expert
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 11:30 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab Province has great potential to tap end-of-pipe pollution control, an approach that concentrates on effluent treatment or filtration before waste discharges into the environment.
This was stated by Chu Yangxi, an associate research professor at the Chinese Research academy of Environmental Sciences, who, along with two other Chinese environmental experts, visited Lahore last month and witnessed pollution problems.
The province could take adequate measures to control sulfur dioxide emissions, Chu said.
Local authorities invited the trio to Lahore in the hope of learning from China's successful efforts to restore clean air and blue skies over Beijing in only a decade.
Chu had previously participated in international exchange programs on air quality management. However, the trip to Pakistan was different, as China Daily reported.
It was my first time visiting a country involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for an activity in which I am in a position to provide scientific and technological support," he said.
"China has received an increasing number of requests from developing countries to learn from their experiences in improving air quality as they themselves enter a development stage China has already undergone."
"What makes China's efforts appealing to them is that the country has seen its air quality improve while expanding its economy at a similar pace," experts said.
"The different strategies deployed to control air pollution, which take into account complex national conditions, also make China a good exemplar of air quality management solutions," they said.
In November, Chinese experts were asked to speak about the country's air pollution control efforts with senior officials in Punjab via an online meeting.
However, the Punjab government was still eager to arrange a field visit for them for more exchanges, Chu said.
During their stay in Pakistan, the Chinese team exchanged with nine departments and visited industrial enterprises.
They also met Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Punjab caretaker chief minister.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
More Stories From World
-
Milan, Benfica and Marseille reach Europa League last 165 minutes ago
-
Tech titans yield to new EU rules before March deadline24 minutes ago
-
Mexican president faces probe for revealing reporter's phone number34 minutes ago
-
Reddit files to go public as 'RDDT' on NYSE34 minutes ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis records season best but misses world record55 minutes ago
-
'Zombie' blazes and drought: Canada headed for another brutal fire season55 minutes ago
-
Biden holds poignant meeting with Navalny's daughter, widow1 hour ago
-
Alabama court ruling on IVF 'outrageous and unacceptable': Biden1 hour ago
-
Biden holds poignant meeting with Navalny's daughter, widow1 hour ago
-
Lawyers pin blame on Baldwin as 'Rust' armorer trial opens1 hour ago
-
Florida lawmakers pass kids' social media ban, bill heads to governor1 hour ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 end at records after blowout Nvidia results1 hour ago