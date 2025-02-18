Punjab Home Dept Forms Provincial Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The home department Punjab has constituted a Provincial Implementation Coordination
Committee (PICC) to maintain law and order and ensure the implementation of the
National Action Plan.
According to a spokesperson for the home department, the secretary will serve as
the head of the PICC.
The provincial committee will review monthly performance and reports of all district coordination
committees. The committee will identify deficiencies at the district level and assist in
addressing challenges in a timely manner.
The provincial implementation coordination committee will also review the implementation
of decisions made under the National Action Plan and the Apex Committee.
Members of the Provincial Implementation Coordination Committee will be the additional
inspector general (AIG) operations Punjab, AIG Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department,
Joint Director General Intelligence Bureau, MD Safe Cities Authority, Special Secretary Local
Government Department, Special Secretary school education Department, Director General
Industries Punjab and officers from FIA, Anti-Narcotics Force, Customs and intelligence agencies.
The additional secretary (Internal Security) home department will be a member and the secretary
of the provincial committee.
According to the home department Punjab's notification, the provincial implementation coordination
committee will meet every month.
It is worth mentioning that the Home Department Punjab had earlier constituted district coordination committees. The Terms of References (TORs) of these district coordination committees include preventing smuggling, drug trafficking and electricity theft, stopping the operation of illegal petrol pumps and curbing the transportation of non-custom-paid vehicles and goods.
The TORs also cover preventing illegal settlements, registering madrassas, and establishing Safe Cities in all districts.
According to the notification, the PICC will provide guidance to enhance the capacity of district coordination committees across the districts.
