Open Menu

Punjab Home Dept Forms Provincial Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Punjab Home Dept forms provincial committee

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The home department Punjab has constituted a Provincial Implementation Coordination

Committee (PICC) to maintain law and order and ensure the implementation of the

National Action Plan.

According to a spokesperson for the home department, the secretary will serve as

the head of the PICC.

The provincial committee will review monthly performance and reports of all district coordination

committees. The committee will identify deficiencies at the district level and assist in

addressing challenges in a timely manner.

The provincial implementation coordination committee will also review the implementation

of decisions made under the National Action Plan and the Apex Committee.

Members of the Provincial Implementation Coordination Committee will be the additional

inspector general (AIG) operations Punjab, AIG Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department,

Joint Director General Intelligence Bureau, MD Safe Cities Authority, Special Secretary Local

Government Department, Special Secretary school education Department, Director General

Industries Punjab and officers from FIA, Anti-Narcotics Force, Customs and intelligence agencies.

The additional secretary (Internal Security) home department will be a member and the secretary

of the provincial committee.

According to the home department Punjab's notification, the provincial implementation coordination

committee will meet every month.

It is worth mentioning that the Home Department Punjab had earlier constituted district coordination committees. The Terms of References (TORs) of these district coordination committees include preventing smuggling, drug trafficking and electricity theft, stopping the operation of illegal petrol pumps and curbing the transportation of non-custom-paid vehicles and goods.

The TORs also cover preventing illegal settlements, registering madrassas, and establishing Safe Cities in all districts.

According to the notification, the PICC will provide guidance to enhance the capacity of district coordination committees across the districts.

Recent Stories

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

2 minutes ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

32 minutes ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

1 hour ago
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

3 hours ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From World