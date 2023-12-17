Open Menu

Punjab, Jiangxi Universities Ink Collaboration Agreements On Chinese Language Education

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Punjab, Jiangxi Universities ink collaboration agreements on Chinese language education

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Punjab University, Pakistan, and Jiangxi University of Science and Technology (JXUST), China, signed the Implementation Agreement of the Council of Confucius Institute at Punjab University and the Agreement on Program for Undergraduate Students Majoring in International Chinese Language Education.

According to the program agreement, "The course will be completed in four years. The first two years will be studied at the Confucius Institute at Punjab University, and after meeting the requirements of the mid-term assessment, the last two years will be completed at JXUST," local media reported.

Eligible students can apply for the International Chinese Language Teacher Scholarship from the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education.

Over the past eight years, the two universities have maintained extensive and in-depth cooperation.

 

The two sides also discussed expanding exchanges and cooperation in such areas as faculty and student exchanges, joint scientific research, cooperative education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides hoped to enhance cooperation and exchanges on an existing basis and further promote the construction of the Confucius Institute at Punjab University and the launch of new projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Punjab China Student Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

13 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

13 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

13 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

13 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

13 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

13 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

13 hours ago

More Stories From World