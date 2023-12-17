Punjab, Jiangxi Universities ink collaboration agreements on Chinese language education

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Punjab University, Pakistan, and Jiangxi University of Science and Technology (JXUST), China, signed the Implementation Agreement of the Council of Confucius Institute at Punjab University and the Agreement on Program for Undergraduate Students Majoring in International Chinese Language Education.

According to the program agreement, "The course will be completed in four years. The first two years will be studied at the Confucius Institute at Punjab University, and after meeting the requirements of the mid-term assessment, the last two years will be completed at JXUST," local media reported.

Eligible students can apply for the International Chinese Language Teacher Scholarship from the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education.

Over the past eight years, the two universities have maintained extensive and in-depth cooperation.

The two sides also discussed expanding exchanges and cooperation in such areas as faculty and student exchanges, joint scientific research, cooperative education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides hoped to enhance cooperation and exchanges on an existing basis and further promote the construction of the Confucius Institute at Punjab University and the launch of new projects.