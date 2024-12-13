A high-profile Pakistani delegation led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab, reached a key milestone in Shanghai this week, strengthening economic cooperation with China in information technology, e-commerce, and environmental management

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A high-profile Pakistani delegation led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab, reached a key milestone in Shanghai this week, strengthening economic cooperation with China in information technology, e-commerce, and environmental management.

The visit, running from December 8 to 15, aims to attract investment, boost trade, and draw lessons from China's development model. In Shanghai, Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Zhu Zhongming, a high-rank official of the Shanghai Municipality.

The two discussed enhancing cooperation between Shanghai and Pakistani local governments, focusing on practical, business-oriented exchanges, CEN reported on Friday.

The delegation also toured the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center, which hosts a Pakistan National Pavilion showcasing textiles, handicrafts, and other products.

With live-streamed e-commerce promotions, the pavilion provides Pakistani exporters a pathway into China's vast consumer market, potentially boosting exports.

In addition, the delegation visited a major solar energy enterprise to explore renewable energy collaboration, reflecting Punjab's commitment to green development. Discussions centered on advancing clean, sustainable energy solutions

in the province.

The trip's highlight was the Punjab Investment Conference, where the Bank of Punjab signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gobi Partners, an Asia-based venture capital firm. The agreement aims to bolster investment in technology and innovation in Punjab, leveraging Gobi Partners regional expertise.