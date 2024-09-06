Open Menu

Punk Band English Teacher Win Prestigious Mercury Prize

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) English post-punk band English Teacher won the UK's prestigious Mercury Prize on Thursday for their debut album "This Could Be Texas" in a ceremony at London's legendary Abbey Road studios.

The jury said in its citation that the album by the group from the northern city of Leeds "reveals new depths on every listen; the mark of a future classic".

The band pipped favorite Charli XCX, whose single Brat was a summer hit in Britain, to the prize.

But the jury said that English Teacher's album stood out "for its originality and character".

"A winning lyrical mix of surrealism and social observation, alongside a subtle way of wearing its musical innovations lightly, displays a fresh approach to the traditional guitar band format."

English Teacher's four band members, led by singer Lily Fontaine, met at Leeds Conservatory and formed in 2020.

Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden make up the rest of the band's members.

Despite its success, the band remains relatively unknown to the British public.

It's first successful single was "R&B" in 2021.

The four band members picked up a £25,000 ($33,000) winning prize during the live ceremony broadcast on the BBC.

The contenders for the Mercury Prize were dominated by women, who made up eight of the 12.

Those included Portishead singer Beth Gibbons and former Grammy Award winner Corinne Bailey Rae.

Providing a mix of established acts and young talents, the Mercury Prize contenders this year included eight artists nominated for their debut album.

