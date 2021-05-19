One of two dorgi puppies, Fergus, gifted to UK Queen Elizabeth II when her husband Prince Philip was away in hospital has died, The Sun tabloid reported, citing a Windsor Castle source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) One of two dorgi puppies, Fergus, gifted to UK Queen Elizabeth II when her husband Prince Philip was away in hospital has died, The Sun tabloid reported, citing a Windsor Castle source.

Prince Andrew was said to have presented his mother with two dorgi pups, crosses between a dachshund and a Welsh corgi, in February to cheer her up in the difficult time.

One of them was named Fergus in honor of Fergus Bowes-Lyon, the Queen's uncle, who died in World War I. The other, Muick, was named after the lake in Scotland.

In December, the monarch's dorgi Vulcan died, leaving the Queen with one remaining pet dog, Candy. A few years ago she decided not to have new dogs, being afraid that pets will be left without her.