Puppy Love As Czech Prison Inmates Train Assistance Dogs
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Jirice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Serving their last year in prison, David Hejny and Marek Kolar have their work cut out as they train puppies Zeus and Zirkon to be assistance dogs for the visually impaired.
The training is part of a project to help inmates at the Jirice prison northeast of Prague be better prepared for life outside jail.
"It certainly helps you mentally and you learn to be responsible, taking care of somebody else," said 34-year-old Hejny, serving time in the open prison for drug dealing and human trafficking.
Twenty-nine of Jirice's 800 inmates live in houses without bars, the only such establishment in the Czech Republic.
The prison opened in 2017, inspired by the system in Norway, which puts a strong emphasis on rehabilitation.
Carefully selected inmates also take care of other animals including a llama and two kangaroos, as well as work in the garden.
"The animals fit our concept of boosting the work habits of the inmates," Roman Farkas, a special educator at Jirice, told AFP, standing by the prison's small football pitch.
"They also serve as a therapeutic element... as an anti-stress programme," he told AFP.
While the Czech recidivism rate for released convicts touches 70 percent, in Jirice's open prison it is only 17.2 percent.
