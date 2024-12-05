Open Menu

Puppy Love As Czech Prison Inmates Train Assistance Dogs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Puppy love as Czech prison inmates train assistance dogs

Jirice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Serving their last year in prison, David Hejny and Marek Kolar have their work cut out as they train puppies Zeus and Zirkon to be assistance dogs for the visually impaired.

The training is part of a project to help inmates at the Jirice prison northeast of Prague be better prepared for life outside jail.

"It certainly helps you mentally and you learn to be responsible, taking care of somebody else," said 34-year-old Hejny, serving time in the open prison for drug dealing and human trafficking.

Twenty-nine of Jirice's 800 inmates live in houses without bars, the only such establishment in the Czech Republic.

The prison opened in 2017, inspired by the system in Norway, which puts a strong emphasis on rehabilitation.

Carefully selected inmates also take care of other animals including a llama and two kangaroos, as well as work in the garden.

"The animals fit our concept of boosting the work habits of the inmates," Roman Farkas, a special educator at Jirice, told AFP, standing by the prison's small football pitch.

"They also serve as a therapeutic element... as an anti-stress programme," he told AFP.

While the Czech recidivism rate for released convicts touches 70 percent, in Jirice's open prison it is only 17.2 percent.

Related Topics

Football Jail Norway Prague Kolar David Czech Republic 2017

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

13 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

13 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

13 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

13 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

13 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

14 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

14 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

14 hours ago

More Stories From World