Purchase of S-400 Brings Ankara 'One Step Closer' to Moscow - Ex-Turkish Minister

Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems brings the countries "one step closer" to each other and can even lead to Turkey reassessing its relations with the United States, former Turkish Foreign Minister Yasar Yakis told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Ankara 's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems brings the countries "one step closer" to each other and can even lead to Turkey reassessing its relations with the United States , former Turkish Foreign Minister Yasar Yakis told Sputnik.

On Friday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced the beginning of S-400 deliveries, with the first batch of air defense components shipped to the country the same day. As of today, as many as 11 aircraft carrying S-400 parts have already arrived in Turkey. The process, meanwhile, draws the ire of the United States, which claims that S-400s are incompatible with NATO's air defense systems and may compromise operations of the F-35 jet. According to media reports, the United States is set to unveil sanctions on Ankara over the deal later in the week. Washington, notably, previously threatened to remove Turkey from the F-35 program.

"Turkey and Russia enjoy close cooperation on several issues.

The delivery of S-400 will definitely bring Turkey one step closer to Russia ... This will have positive effects in many areas including in a re-assessment of Turkish-American relations and sitting them on more solid and sound foundations," Yakis said.

Turkey, just like any other NATO member, has its sovereign rights, which it used when purchasing S-400s "because [the Russian system] was of better quality, more suitable for its needs and less expensive," according to Yakis.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for S-400 deliveries in December 2017. Despite the US pressure, Turkey refused to reverse the contract, saying it was a done deal vital for national defense.

Ankara has, however, stressed that the deal will not affect its strategic relations with NATO, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the alliance will only benefit if its member, Turkey, becomes stronger through receiving the advanced missile defense system.