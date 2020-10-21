UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty To Criminal Charges Over Opioid Sales

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:33 PM

Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to criminal charges over opioid sales

US drugmaker Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to three criminal charges over its production and sales of the prescription opioid Oxycontin, which stoked a nationwide addiction crisis, the Justice Department announced Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :US drugmaker Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to three criminal charges over its production and sales of the prescription opioid Oxycontin, which stoked a nationwide addiction crisis, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Purdue also agreed to $8.3 billion in fines, damages and forfeitures to settle the criminal case against it, the department said.

In a separate agreement, the Sackler family which built Purdue to a pharmaceutical giant on the back of lucrative sales of Oxycontin, agreed to pay $225 million to resolve civil liability charges filed by the Justice Department.

Purdue pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and two counts of violating kickback laws over its marketing and sales of Oxycontin, which involved encouraging distributors and doctors to aggressively push the highly addictive drug to consumers.

"Purdue, through greed and violation of the law, prioritized money over the health and well-being of patients," said FBI assistant director Steven D'Antuono.

Related Topics

Money Criminals FBI Family Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

6 minutes ago

Three dead as Guinea hit by post-election violence ..

2 minutes ago

Inter's Hakimi out of 'Gladbach clash after positi ..

2 minutes ago

Media watchdog files complaint in Sweden against E ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CDA jo ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to PG NAB over a bail ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.