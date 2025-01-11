'Purgatory': Los Angeles Fire Leaves Nothing But A Tiny Momento
Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Pacific Palisades, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) When Kyle Kucharski and Nicole Perri moved into their dream home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, they bought a crate of wine to mark the realization of a dream, and put it aside for a special day.
That day never came.
Now after a raging fire destroyed almost the entire neighborhood, all they have left is the empty box with the brand name written across it: Purgatory.
"We bought it when we moved in," said Kucharski.
"It was like we bought wine for our place to celebrate, and we never drank it."
"It is kind of funny... 'purgatory'," he winced.
The couple and their two babies -- a newborn and an 18-month-old -- were among thousands who fled their homes in terror on Tuesday as a wind-whipped wildfire ripped through Pacific Palisades.
Firefighters were helpless in the face of winds hitting 100 miles (160 kilometers) per hour that flung fireballs from house to house, reducing whole streets to ash.
Around 10,000 buildings have been destroyed in multiple blazes that erupted around Los Angeles, in a chaotic nightmare that has upended the city.
The Palisades fire was the first, followed by an inferno that has flattened much of Altadena.
Several other fires have sparked fear and evacuations, with over 150,000 people displaced and 11 dead.
On Friday Kucharski and Perri crossed police checkpoints to get back into the Palisades evacuation zone to see what remained of their lives.
"I was expecting to find... I don't know... anything," said Perri as tears welled in her eyes. "Anything to take home and remember this place."
Instead there were ashes and twisted metal; the useless remains of two happy years in what used to be one of the most desirable parts of Los Angeles.
"The nursery was right there," Perri said, gesturing to the still-smoking mess.
"The kitchen was there. Our bedroom was right here. And this is the garage... well, was the garage."
As they picked their way through the outline of the ground floor, rubble crunched underfoot -- the furniture, artwork, kitchen appliances, books and clothes that made up their lives.
"Oh man, oh man," says a shaken Kucharski, turning to hold his sobbing wife.
"I feel broken. I feel lost. I feel devastated," said Perri.
"I don't want to have to tell my boys that this was their home and it's gone."
pr/hg/amz/rsc
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Girls’ Education Conference
UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 2025
Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11
UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says
IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation
S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usage time in December: data
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025
DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony
Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues
Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..
More Stories From World
-
'Purgatory': Los Angeles fire leaves nothing but a tiny momento5 minutes ago
-
Lakers coach Redick hopes team's return can 'give people hope'15 minutes ago
-
Anger and resentment rise in Los Angeles over fire response25 minutes ago
-
Sinner and Sabalenka target back-to-back Melbourne glory35 minutes ago
-
Australian Open men's singles champions45 minutes ago
-
Australian Open women's singles champions55 minutes ago
-
Germany races to secure stricken 'Russian shadow fleet' oil tanker1 hour ago
-
Shai sparks Thunder in Knicks rout, Kings stun Celtics1 hour ago
-
Delta earnings top estimates on strong demand1 hour ago
-
Los Angeles wildfires in figures2 hours ago
-
Biden slams 'really shameful' Meta decision to end US fact-checking2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago