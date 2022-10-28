UrduPoint.com

Purpose Of IAEA Safeguards Visit To Ukraine To Detect 'Undeclared' Activities - Grossi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Purpose of IAEA Safeguards Visit to Ukraine to Detect 'Undeclared' Activities - Grossi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The purpose of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards visit to Ukraine this week is to detect possible "undeclared nuclear activities" related to the development of the so-called dirty bombs.

"The purpose of this week's safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of "dirty bombs," Grossi said in a statement, adding that the IAEA will provide its conclusions to the board of governors and to the public.

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear Visit

Recent Stories

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

11 minutes ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

11 minutes ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

14 minutes ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

14 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

40 minutes ago
 Govt to formulate independent commission to invest ..

Govt to formulate independent commission to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder: ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.