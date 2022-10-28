Purpose of IAEA Safeguards Visit to Ukraine to Detect 'Undeclared' Activities - Grossi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The purpose of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards visit to Ukraine this week is to detect possible "undeclared nuclear activities" related to the development of the so-called dirty bombs.

"The purpose of this week's safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of "dirty bombs," Grossi said in a statement, adding that the IAEA will provide its conclusions to the board of governors and to the public.