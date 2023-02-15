UrduPoint.com

Purpose Of West's Hybrid War Against Russia To Turn It Into Rogue State- - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The purpose of the West's hybrid war against Moscow is to turn Russia into a rogue state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The United States and its satellites are carrying out a full-out hybrid war against us today, which has been in preparation for many years, using Ukrainian national radicals as a battering ram.

The purpose of this war is not hidden ” not only to defeat our country on the battlefield, destroying the Russian economy, but also to surround us with a cordon sanitaire, turn us into a kind of rogue state" Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.

The minister added that all West's attempts to isolate Russia have failed.

"Attempts to isolate Russia have failed, and our enemies have to admit it," the minister concluded.

