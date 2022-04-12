UrduPoint.com

PUS Authorities Probing New York Subway Shooting as Possible Terror Incident - Reports

The US authorities are investigating the shooting at a New York City subway station as a possible terrorist incident, Newsweek reported on Tuesday

The suspect, a Black male, is still at large, the report said citing law enforcement sources.

The suspect wore a gas mask and orange construction vest when he attacked, the report added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the New York Fire Department told Sputnik that the Brooklyn subway station shooting continues to be an active scene, with 13 people confirmed injured at this time, according to the report.

