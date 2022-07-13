DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that North Korea recognized the DPR on Wednesday, and called it "another victory" of diplomacy.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea today recognized the Donetsk People's Republic. The Donetsk People's Republic and its statehood continue to be strengthened. This is another victory for our diplomacy," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.